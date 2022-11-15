Shooter Charged With Murder In Baltimore After Teen Victim Goes Brain Dead, Dies: Police

The teenage girl who was shot and hospitalized in “grave condition” in Baltimore has died and a suspect is in custody after being apprehended and charged with murder, police announced.

Tavon Battle, 35, has been arrested by members of the Baltimore Police Department and charged with two counts of murder for his role in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Kelsey Washington last week.

Shortly before 5:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, Washington was shot in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street, leaving her hospitalized in "grave condition" at Johns Hopkins Pediatric Hospital, according to a police spokesperson.

Washington’s condition worsened, and on Saturday, Nov. 12 she was pronounced brain dead, and declared dead late on Monday, Nov. 14.

Her body has been transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

During the investigation, homicide detectives were able to acquire video and photos of the suspect, who was later identified as West.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the agency announced that Battle was arrested by members of the Warrant Apprehension Task Force at a Harford County home. He was brought back to Baltimore, where he was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder.

Battle is currently waiting to see a court commissioner to make his initial appearance.

