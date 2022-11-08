Child In 'Grave Condition' At Hospital After Being Shot In Baltimore

A child is in grave condition after being shot in Baltimore earlier this week, authorities say.

The 13-year-old girl was shot shortly before 5:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7 in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street, according to Baltimore police.

Officers located the girl suffering from gunshot wounds upon arrival to the scene, and the victim was rushed to the hospital.

Due to the nature of the girl's injuries, homicide detectives were called to assume control over the investigation.

Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

