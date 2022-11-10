Contact Us
Police In Baltimore Release Photos Of Man Wanted For Shooting, Hospitalizing Teen Girl

Annie DeVoe
This man is wanted for allegedly shooting a 13-year-old girl in Baltimore who remains hospitalized in "grave condition."
Police have released images of the suspect believed to be involved in the shooting of a 13-year-old girl in Baltimore in an effort to identify him.

The suspect pictured is reportedly connected to the violent shooting of the girl that occurred in the 1400 block of E. Fayette Street around 5:20 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7, according to Baltimore police.

The little girl was transported to Johns Hopkins Pediatrics where she remains in grave condition. 

Anyone knowing his identity is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.

