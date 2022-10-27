Several Men Shot In The Buttocks Within Hours In Separate Baltimore Shootings

Detectives are investigating two separate shootings that left men shot in the buttocks within hours of each other in Baltimore, authorities say.

The first victim was found around 9 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26 in the 2100 block of Brunt Street, according to Baltimore police.

The 19-year-old man initially told first-responders about being shot in the foot before medics determined he also had gunshot wounds to his leg and buttocks.

The teen was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

A separate victim was found shot in the buttocks around 2:19 a.m., after the 22-year-old man walked himself into a hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound.

Officers believe the victim was shot in the area of Perring Parkway at Echodale Avenue.

Police are asking anyone with information on either of these shootings to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.