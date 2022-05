A Baltimore man who is accused of shooting a man in the ankle has been charged with attempted murder, say authorities.

John Ray, 35, allegedly shot the victim, 40, after a dispute on the 900 block of Druid Hill Avenue, Sunday, May 1, says Baltimore Police.

An arrest warrant for Ray was issued Monday, May 2, and he was taken into custody on Wednesday, May 11, officials say.

Ray is a repeat offender, reports police.

