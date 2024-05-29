Anthony Ferguson, 39, has been identified by the AG's Independent Investigations Division (IID) as the person who was involved in a fatal shooting on Friday, May 24.

According to investigators, shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers on patrol in the 3400 block of South Hanover Street in Baltimore, where they began questioning Ferguson, who was sitting on the porch of a commercial building.

"A preliminary review of body-worn camera footage shows that during the interaction, the man stood up, removed a handgun from his waistband, and pointed it at officers," they added.

Officers ordered Ferguson to drop the weapon, which he did not, and they then exchanged gunfire, with at least one bullet striking him.

An officer was also struck in his bulletproof vest. Both were taken to the hospital where Ferguson later died from his injuries. The officer was evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Baltimore Police officers involved in the incident were also identified as Sgt. Timothy Copeland, an 18-year veteran; Det. Nicholas Wellems, a 10-year veteran; Officer Brandall Mable, a 6-year veteran; Officer Nicolas Sturla, a 4-year veteran; and Officer Kevin Retamales, a 3-year veteran.

All were assigned to the Southern District.

