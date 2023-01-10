Raunchy Tattoos Hopeful Key To ID Body Found Stuffed In Storage Container On Baltimore Porch

Police are hoping to identify the victim whose body was found stuffed in a storage container on the porch of an abandoned house by releasing images of his unique tattoos.

The body of the man was found after neighbors complained of a foul odor emanating from the porch of an abandoned house in the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue, the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 5.

Officers opened a storage container on the porch where they found a decomposing body covered in unique tattoos.

The victim is described as a person of color with long dreadlocked hair, and multiple tattoos, including raunchy sexual quotes, and a sketch of a crown.

Police will also be releasing a composite sketch of the man in an attempt to identify him.

Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.