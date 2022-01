Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage girl from Baltimore.

Autumn Fagan, 13, was last seen on Jan. 2, in the 1600 block of North Hilton Street, police said. On that day she was wearing a pink sweater, pink jacket, blue jeans, and pink sneakers.

If you know the whereabouts of Autumn Fagan, you are asked to please dial 911.

