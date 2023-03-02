Police ID Suspect Believed To Have Left Man For Dead In Baltimore

Detectives have identified a suspect they believe is responsible for a shooting in Baltimore earlier this month.

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department took Marvin Edmonds II into custody in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Feb. 28 at a home in the 800 block of Murphy Lane, according to authorities.

Detectives believe that Edmonds shot a 39-year-old man, leaving him for dead in the 1600 block of East Eager Street on Sunday, Feb. 19.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was located by police and rushed to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Edmonds has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and various handgun violations.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.