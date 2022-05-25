Contact Us
Maryland Man Threatens Elementary School With Mass Violence: Sheriff
Police ID Man Killed In Triple Baltimore Shooting

Annie DeVoe
Kyle Knox, 39
Kyle Knox, 39 Photo Credit: Kyle Knox, Facebook

The man killed in a Baltimore shooting over the weekend has been identified, authorities say.

Kyle Knox, 39, died in the incident on the 1900 block of North Collington Avenue around 12:15 a.m., Sunday, May 22, police said Wednesday, May 25.

Knox, a 38-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy were found shot by responding officers, as previously reported by Daily Voice. The 38-year-old and 17-year-old were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. 

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

