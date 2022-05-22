Child In Mom's Car Hurt, Male Dead In Overnight Baltimore Shootings

A pair of shootings less than an hour apart left four people — including a boy and his mom — hurt, and one person dead in Baltimore, authorities said.

The first incident occurred around 12:15 a.m. on the 1900 block of North Collington Avenue, where police found an unidentified male, a 38-year-old man and 17-year-old boy suffering gunshot wounds, police said.

Medics transported the victims to area hospitals where the unidentified male victim was pronounced dead. The condition of the 38-year-old and 17-year-old male victims were unknown, authorities said.

About an hour later, gunfire broke out on the 500 block of North Glover Street, where a 10-year-old boy and his 32-year-old mom were shot in the woman's car, police said.

The boy was in the backseat and suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, according to police.

Medics transported both victims to area hospitals where the 32-year-old female is listed in critical but stable condition. The 10-year-old male is listed as stable.

Anyone with information into either shooting are urged to contact the Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

