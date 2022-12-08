Contact Us
Police ID Man Found Dead In Fiery Vehicle During Mid-Summer Baltimore Blaze

Zak Failla
Linzie D. Bonds II was found dead in a burning vehicle last month.
Linzie D. Bonds II was found dead in a burning vehicle last month. Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police

Police investigators in Maryland have identified the man who was found dead last month inside a motor vehicle that caught fire, authorities announced.

Linzie D. Bonds II, 68, has been identified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as the occupant of a vehicle that was found fully engulfed in flames in Baltimore County when first responders answered a call for a commercial fire.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, officers from the Baltimore County Police White Marsh precinct were dispatched to a building fire in the 8400 block of Pulaski Highway.

Upon arrival, officers said that they found a motor vehicle that was on fire, which was quickly extinguished by the Baltimore County Fire Department, which pulled a then-unidentified man out who died during the incident.

This week, the Medical Examiner identified the occupant of the motor vehicle as being Bonds.

The Baltimore County Arson Team is currently investigating the circumstance surrounding the fire, officials noted. The cause of death is pending the outcome of an autopsy. 

