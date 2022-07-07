Police Desperately Searching For Elderly Man Missing For Month In Baltimore

Police and family are growing concerned as time passes since the last sighting of an elderly Baltimore man, authorities say.

Leroy Harcum Jr., 67, was last seen on June 7, 2022 on the 1800 block of Eutaw Place, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Harcum is described as 6-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, burgundy sweat pants, white knee high socks, and black slip on shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Leroy Harcum Jr. is urged to contact the Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or dial 911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers website.

