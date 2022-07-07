Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: Man Shot Dead By Fairfax County Officer: Police (DEVELOPING)
Police & Fire

Police Desperately Searching For Elderly Man Missing For Month In Baltimore

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Leroy Harcum Jr.
Leroy Harcum Jr. Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

Police and family are growing concerned as time passes since the last sighting of an elderly Baltimore man, authorities say.

Leroy Harcum Jr., 67, was last seen on June 7, 2022 on the 1800 block of Eutaw Place, according to the Baltimore Police Department. 

Harcum is described as 6-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, burgundy sweat pants, white knee high socks, and black slip on shoes. 

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Leroy Harcum Jr. is urged to contact the Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or dial 911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers website. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.