Police Ask For Help Identifying Suspect Who Stabbed Woman In Baltimore

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly stabbed a woman in Baltimore, authorities say.

The stabbing occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, in the 1200 block of Hunter Street, according to Baltimore police.

Detectives have released the photo of the suspect in hopes to identify him.

Anyone knowing the individual pictured below is asked to call Central District detectives at 410-396-2411.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

