Pastor Attacked By Hammer-Wielding Man During Sunday Services In North Baltimore: Reports

An elderly man is recovering after a horrific hammer attack at a Baltimore Church over the weekend, reports WBAL.

The 78-year-old victim was attacked around 10 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Church of the Redeemed of the Lord on Old York Road, continues the outlet.

Churchgoers were able to detain the suspect until police arrived. Investigators believe that the suspect suffered a mental health crisis. The victim suffered minor injuries. To read the full report by WBAL, click here.

