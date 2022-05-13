Pair Arrested In Baltimore County Shooting

Two men have been charged with attempted murder after a shooting that injured two people in Baltimore County, authorities say.

Wilbur L. Anderson, 42, and Victor M. Gay Jr., 32, were arrested after shooting a male and female victim on the 2400 block of Tionesta Road around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, Baltimore County detectives say.

Upon arrival, detectives found the female victim inside of an apartment and the male victim outside nearby. The victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment, say officials.

Anderson and Gay Jr. are being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center, report authorties.

