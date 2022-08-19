Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Police & Fire

Officials Release Video Of Implosion Of Iconic Baltimore County Landmark

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
The former C.P. Crane Power Station has been imploded
The former C.P. Crane Power Station has been imploded Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police Department

Police have released a video of the implosion of an iconic Baltimore County landmark.

The former C.P. Crane Power Station in Bowleys Quarters has been imploded on the morning of Friday, Aug. 19, according to Baltimore County Police.

The Baltimore County Fire Department, Baltimore County Police Department, and Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police began to secure the area at 6:30 a.m. to prepare for the implosion.

For nearly 60 years, the plant with its 300-foot smokestacks was a prominent landmark in the county, occupying over 150 acres.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.