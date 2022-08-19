Officials Release Video Of Implosion Of Iconic Baltimore County Landmark

Police have released a video of the implosion of an iconic Baltimore County landmark.

The former C.P. Crane Power Station in Bowleys Quarters has been imploded on the morning of Friday, Aug. 19, according to Baltimore County Police.

The Baltimore County Fire Department, Baltimore County Police Department, and Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police began to secure the area at 6:30 a.m. to prepare for the implosion.

For nearly 60 years, the plant with its 300-foot smokestacks was a prominent landmark in the county, occupying over 150 acres.

