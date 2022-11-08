Officer ID'd In Fatal Police Shooting Of 'No Shoot Zone' Activist In West Baltimore

Officials have released the name of the officer involved in the fatal shooting of a well-known gun violence activist in Baltimore, authorities announce.

Baltimore Police Officer Zachary Rutherford fatally shot Tyree Moorehead, 46, in the area of North Fulton Avenue and West Lafayette Avenue the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

Moorehead was shot after he was found attacking a woman while armed with a knife. Moorehead was known around the Baltimore community for spray-painting "No Shoot Zone" at the site of shootings around the city.

The incident was captured on video by bystanders and was widely shared around social media. The woman was reportedly treated for minor injuries.

