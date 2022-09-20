New Details Released After Barricade Situation In Essex: Police

What a day in Baltimore.

A potentially dangerous scenario was resolved without incident after a suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside a building in Baltimore, police said.

Officers from the Baltimore County Police Department responded to the unit block of Moline Circle at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, where there was a reported standoff in the Essex area, according to authorities.

Investigators said that a barricade situation was unfolding at the scene at the time, leading to road closures in the area while police negotiated with the suspect.

The barricade incident came after 24 hours of mayhem that concluded in a morning murder, fatal home invasion, and a middle school evacuation when a suspicious package was located outside the campus.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, the Baltimore County Police Department declared that the Essex barricade incident was resolved without further incident, though it is unclear if a suspect was taken into custody.

No other details were initially released by police.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

