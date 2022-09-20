Two Shot, Killed In Violent Hyattsville Home Invasion Under Investigation

Police in Maryland are investigating a violent home invasion that left two dead.

Shortly after 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, police officers in Prince George’s County responded to a reported burglary in progress in the 5600 block of 30th Avenue in Hyattsville.

Upon arrival, officers said that they saw a car leaving the scene with a gunshot victim inside, and the family of the victim said that someone broke into their home and shot him.

A 23-year-old man was transported to a local hospital by paramedics, where he later was pronounced dead.

Inside the home, officers found a suspect dead with at least one gunshot wound and a gun near his body, police said.

Investigators said that they are still working to determine the circumstances of the shooting, though it is not believed to be a random incident.

The Prince George’s County Police Department has taken over the homicide investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

