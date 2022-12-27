Murder Victim ID'd As Missing Person In Baltimore

A man who was reported missing in Baltimore shortly after Christmas has been found dead, and officials believe it was a homicide.

Darius Brockington, 22, was found after officers were called to the 2200 block of Falls Road to investigate a body that had been found shortly before noon on Monday, Dec. 26, according to Baltimore police.

Brockington was pronounced dead on the scene and his body was taken to a medical examiner where they determined his cause of death to be a homicide.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

