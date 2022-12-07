Multiple Vehicles Catch Fire In Baltimore County Parking Garage

Smoke could be seen billowing out of a Baltimore County parking garage after multiple vehicles caught fire this morning, authorities say.

The Baltimore County Fire Department is on scene battling the fire in the 700 block of Fairmont Avenue after it broke out shortly before 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 12, Baltimore County officials say.

The fire reportedly started on the fifth floor of the garage.

No injuries have been reported, officials said. The public should expect a large fire department presence while the incident is contained.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.