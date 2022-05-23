Contact Us
Police & Fire

Middle-Aged Man Killed In Late Night Baltimore Shooting: Police

Annie DeVoe
The 52-year-old victim was found dead after being shot in the head.
The 52-year-old victim was found dead after being shot in the head. Photo Credit: BankingBum at en.wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

A middle aged man is dead after being shot in the head in a late night Baltimore shooting over the weekend, authorities say.

Police found 53-year-old Tyrone Hill during a response to a destruction of property call on the 800 block of Exeter Hall around 11:43 p.m., Sunday, May 22, according to the Baltimore Police Department. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

