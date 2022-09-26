Midday Triple Shooting Involving Teen Under Investigation In Baltimore: Police

A shooting suspect is at large after a brazen midday shooting in Maryland, police said.

Officers from the Baltimore City Police Department's Northeast District were dispatched at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26 to the 1800 block of East 28th Street following a Spot Shotter alert.

Upon arrival, police said that they found three male victims - 15, 23, and 25 years old - all suffering from various gunshot wounds. Each was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries and transported to area hospitals for further treatment.

It is unclear what led to the shooting, and investigators have not released any information about a possible suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Northeast District Shooting detectives by calling (410) 396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

