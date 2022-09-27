Maryland Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Victims Survive Being Shot In Head, Neck

A Maryland man has been arrested after being accused of attempting to kill a teenager and young man in Baltimore last spring, authorities say.

Zhamiel Dixon was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 21 in connection to the double shooting that occurred on Sunday, May 19 in the 2400 block of Edmonson Avenue, according to Baltimore police.

Dixon is accused of injuring a 17-year-old boy and a 23-year old man, shooting one in the head and one in the neck.

Dixon has been charged with attempted first and second-degree murder.

