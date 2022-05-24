Contact Us
Breaking News: Homeland Security Arrests Pennsylvania State Corporal During Child Porn Hearing: Reports
Man Unaware He Was Shot Checks Himself Into Baltimore Hospital

Annie DeVoe
Baltimore Police Department
Baltimore Police Department

A man who heard gunfire on a Baltimore street and fled the area checked himself into a hospital after realizing he was the one who had been shot, authorities say.

The 38-year-old man heard the shot while in the area of Wilkens Avenue and Monroe Street, Baltimore Police said. 

He continued to travel, eventually noticing he was the victim on the 400 block of South Bentalou Street shortly before 2 a.m., Tuesday, May 24, says police. 

The victim then sought treatment at an area hospital for his injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

