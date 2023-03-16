Man Killed In Shooting Outside Baltimore Gas Station

A homicide investigation has been launched after the victim of a morning Baltimore shooting died from his injuries, authorities say.

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called to the 2300 block of East Northern Parkway for reports of a shooting shortly before 10 a.m., Thursday, March 16.

Once on the scene, officers were able to locate a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound near the Eagle Mart gas station.

Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital where despite lifesaving efforts, he passed away, officials say.

Baltimore police are asking anyone with additional information on this homicide to contact detectives immediately.

