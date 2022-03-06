Man Killed In Late Night Baltimore Shooting

A young man was killed after a late night shooting in Baltimore, authorities say.

The 29-year-old victim was found with gunshot wounds to his torso around 9:48 p.m. on the 4200 block of St. Georges Street, Thursday, June 2, according to Baltimore Police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives were notified and are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

