Man Found Shot Inside Car In Fatal Weekend Northeast Baltimore Shooting: Police

One person has died in a Northeast Baltimore shooting that happened over the weekend, authorities said.

Police responded for a reported shooting in the 1500 block of East 28th Street around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, Baltimore Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found an unidentified male suffering from gunshot wounds inside a car, police said. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

