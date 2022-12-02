Man Fighting For Life After Attempted Murder In Baltimore

A victim is fighting for his life after an attempted murder in Baltimore, authorities say.

Officers located the unidentified man after he was shot around 2:40 p.m., in the 100 block of West Hamburg Street, Friday, Dec. 2, according to Baltimore police.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment of his wounds. The severity of his wounds is currently unknown.

Southern District Shooting detectives have assumed control over the investigation. Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2499.

