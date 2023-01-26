Contact Us
Gunman Strikes Innocent Bystander, Kills Baltimore Man In DC (VIDEO)

Annie DeVoe
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide. Video Credit: OfficialDCPolice
This suspect is wanted in Washington, DC This suspect is wanted in Washington, DC
This suspect is wanted in Washington, DC Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department
Suspect Suspect
Suspect Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department

New video has been released as police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man suspected of murdering one and injuring another in DC.

The suspect was caught on a nearby surveillance camera after the shooting around 1:20 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 17 in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, according to Metropolitan police.

Police arrived at the scene to find two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The male victim, identified as Avon Perkins, 30, of Baltimore, was pronounced dead on the scene and the female victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. 

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

