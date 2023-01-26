Gunman Strikes Innocent Bystander, Kills Baltimore Man In DC (VIDEO)

New video has been released as police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man suspected of murdering one and injuring another in DC.

The suspect was caught on a nearby surveillance camera after the shooting around 1:20 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 17 in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, according to Metropolitan police.

Police arrived at the scene to find two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The male victim, identified as Avon Perkins, 30, of Baltimore, was pronounced dead on the scene and the female victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.