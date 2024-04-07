"Due to the behavior of some individuals who chose to misbehave, we are being forced to close the White Marsh Carnival," reads a posting on the Dreamland Amusements website.

"Despite taking measures such as our unaccompanied minor policy and a desire to provide a family event for the community that has been missing for several years, it seems some are determined to ruin the experience for everyone."

On Saturday, April 6, officers from the White Marsh precinct were called to the carnival across from IKEA on Perry Hall Boulevard, county police said.

The carnival at the White Marsh Mall was staffed with security and off-duty officers who requested assistance due to multiple incidents.

The carnival staff closed the event early as a result, and announced that it would also be closed on Sunday as a result.

Four minors were arrested by members of the Baltimore County Police Department - three related to the disturbances, one for an unrelated theft - though no injuries were reported.

Police officials made note that despite of the reports of shots fired, the agency has not confirmed that.

