Gunman Kills BF Arguing With GF In Baltimore County: Police

Zak Failla
Two people were shot in the Unit Block of Westminster Pike Saturday night.
Two people were shot in the Unit Block of Westminster Pike Saturday night. Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

A 32-year-old man is dead and his girlfriend suffered a gunshot wound after being assaulted following a domestic dispute in Maryland, authorities announced.

Andrew Bowers was shot and killed by 21-year-old William Reckline, of Glen Burnie, who also shot Bowers’ girlfriend amid an ongoing domestic dispute over the weekend, officials said.

In Baltimore County, first responders were dispatched to the unit block of Westminster Pike at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, in Reistertown where there was a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police said that officers located Bowers and his girlfriend suffering from gunshot wounds. Bowers was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, while his girlfriend was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the shooting determined that Reckline responded to the location following a domestic dispute that happened earlier in the evening between Bowers and his girlfriend and shot them both, police said.

Reckline was arrested and charged with:

  • First-degree murder;
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence;
  • First-degree assault. 

He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond following a hearing on Monday, June 27.

No return court date has been announced.

