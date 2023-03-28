Contact Us
Police & Fire

Fire Erupts In Second Baltimore Home Within Hours Of Building Collapse

Annie DeVoe
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Photo Credit: Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (Twitter)

A second residential fire in Baltimore has broken out, authorities announced.

Emergency crews were called to the 1500 block of E 35th Street for a working fire in a two-story home around 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, just hours after a rowhome partially collapsed in a two-alarm fire.

Baltimore firefighters have called for additional assistance for the afternoon duplex fire to get it under control.

Officials have not yet confirmed the cause of the flames or if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story.

