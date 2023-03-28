Man Allegedly Jumps Out Window Of Flaming Baltimore Rowhome

A rowhome fire in Baltimore is finally under control after damaging at least three residences, authorities say.

The two-alarm fire was reported around 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 28 after flames were spotted at the homes in the 1900 block of E Oliver Street, according to a spokesperson from the Baltimore Firefighters Union.

At least one person was seriously injured after reportedly jumping out of a window to escape the fire, reports WBAL.

The fire reportedly caused a partial collapse of the building but was able to be controlled by 11:30 a.m.

This is a developing story.

