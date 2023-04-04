Contact Us
Police & Fire

Driver Injures State Police Trooper In I-695 Work Zone Crash

Zak Failla
The crash blocked at least three lanes of traffic on I-695.
The crash blocked at least three lanes of traffic on I-695. Photo Credit: Maryland Department of Transportation via @ProvidenceVFC29

A Maryland State Police trooper was injured in the latest work zone crash on the outer loop on I-695 near Baltimore on Monday night.

Shortly before 9:45 p.m. on Monday, April 3, a trooper was in his police vehicle inside a work zone on I-695 near Perring Parkway when a driver entered the area and struck the cruiser in Parkville.

The trooper and driver were both rushed to Shock Trauma for treatment of undisclosed injuries. Their condition was not immediately available on Tuesday, April 4. 

It is unclear what caused the crash, which remains under investigation. Charges are pending, according to police. 

The incident led to multiple lanes being closed along the outer top during the investigation, tying up traffic in the area.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.