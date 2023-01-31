Death Count Rises In Baltimore Mass Casualty Incident, Toddler, Infant Fighting For Lives

A woman has died and two children are fighting for their lives after the vehicle they were traveling in was shot at in a Baltimore intersection, police say.

Mya Morton, 23, passed away on Monday, Jan. 30 from injuries sustained in the incident that killed Gerald Fowlkes, 43. in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 28, Baltimore police say.

A two-month-old boy and a 3-year-old boy are in critical condition fighting for their lives after the incident. A 65-year-old man also survived the shooting and has since been released from the hospital.

Shortly before 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, the Baltimore Police Department was advised by their ShotSpotter alert system of multiple gunshots that rang out at the intersection of Laurens Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Upon arrival, Harrison said that officers found two men with gunshot wounds who were standing outside the intersection. One man, later identified as Fowlkes, was transported to an area hospital where he later died, and the other man, 65, was struck in his arm and treated for what was described as non-life-threatening injuries.

A 23-year-old woman, later identified as Morton, was driving in a separate vehicle with two children when she was also struck, according to investigators, and her car continued down the street until it crashed into a pole and came to rest.

The two children reportedly suffered head trauma and injuries related to the vehicle crash, but were not hit by bullets, according to an updated report by Baltimore police.

The commissioner said that it is unclear who the target of the gunfire was, or if there was a lone shooter or multiple gunmen.

“What we need right now is info from our community,” Harrison said. “We know there were many people in this area, in all four quadrants of the intersection. “So we know people saw something, now we need them to say something to the police.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who has information has been asked to contact Homicide detectives at the Baltimore Police Department by calling (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

