Brush Fire Continues To Tear Through Baltimore County Park (DEVELOPING)

Baltimore County firefighters are working hard to put out a large brush fire that broke out in a local park.

The fire erupted within Soldiers Delight Park around 3 p.m., Tuesday, April 4, according to Baltimore County Fire officials.

The fire continued to spread rapidly to a three-alarm fire in the area of Deer Park Road and Berryman's Lane.

There have been no injuries reported in the fire, and there is a heavy smoke presence in the area.

Emergency crews are advising people to stay out of the area as they continue to battle the fire.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.