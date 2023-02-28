Body Found Near Baltimore Park: Police (DEVELOPING)

Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found near a Baltimore park.

Members of the Baltimore Police Department found the 29-year-old man's body around 6 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28 after receiving a call for an unresponsive person in the 4100 block of Duane Avenue, officials said.

Upon further investigation, police determined that the victim had several gunshot wounds to his back and the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Police are still searching for any suspects or motives for the crime.

No other information was provided by investigators.

