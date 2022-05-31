Blood Trail Leads Police To Baltimore Gunshot Victims

A blood trail in Baltimore led officers to victims of a shooting this weekend, authorities say.

The trail led to the 20-year-old and 22-year-old male victims who were suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims had traveled from the 2200 block of Presbury Street to the 2200 block of Baker Street around 11:12 p.m., Monday, May 30, Baltimore Police say.

Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

