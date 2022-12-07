Contact Us
Breaking News: 4,000 Beagles Rescued From Virginia Research Facility Envigo Approved By Judge For Adoption
Police & Fire

Baltimore Teen Charged With Attempted Murder After Mass Shooting That Injured Five

Annie DeVoe
Jarell Speaks
Jarell Speaks Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

A Baltimore teen has been arrested in connection to a mass shooting that injured five people in May, authorities say.

Jarell Speaks, 19, shot the victims shortly before 9 p.m., May 10 in the 2800 block of Boarman Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene to find three of the victims suffering from gunshot wounds to their extremities. Two more victims brought themselves to the hospital a short time later. 

All of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

Speaks has been charged with multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to the department.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2466.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

