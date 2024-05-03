Baltimore Woman Scratches Her Way To $100K Lottery Win After Three Decades

"Jane" - who chose to remain anonymous - says that she enjoys playing crossword-themed scratchers to remind her of her youth was rewarded with a $100,000 top prize on her latest ticket.

According to the Lottery player, she has been purchasing tickets for more than three decades, and she prefers scratch-off tickets with particular themes.

On the day "Jane" picked up the golden ticket, she went to the Stadium Amoco station in Baltimore to get gas and her weekly supply of scratchers.

She said that she purchased two $10 scratch-offs, and while still in the store she scratched both and was disappointed by the first ticket, which was a dud, but the let down was following by a real rising action when she saw a message that she had won a six-figure prize.

"Jane" sped home to share the news of the $100,000 win with her husband, and thinking she was pulling a fast one, he scanned the ticket on the Lottery's mobile app, and confirmed that they had won the top prize.

“You play to win but as long as I’ve been playing, I never thought I would win this much money or at all,” "Jane" said.

Asked how she plans to spend her windfall, “Jane” said, “I have no idea what I’ll do with the money or how I’ll spend it but I plan on being smart with it. Who knows if I’ll ever be in this position again.”

Despite the big win, "Jane" said that there are more scratch-off tickets in her future.

“I’ve always played,” she said. “I will probably always play. I even played before I came in today (to Lottery Headquarters).

"Playing the Lottery is just something I enjoy doing. The icing on the cake is winning! I really hope I can win again.”

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group

.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.