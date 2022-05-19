Baltimore Man Charged In Non-Fatal April Shooting: Police

A man has been charged with attempted murder after shooting another man in Baltimore in April, authorities say.

Calvin Hemphill Jr., 41, was arrested after shooting a 53-year-old man on the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. on April 17, 2022, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Hemphill Jr. was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

