Baltimore Man Charged In Non-Fatal April Shooting: Police

Baltimore Daily Voice
Annie DeVoe
Calvin Hemphill Jr.
Calvin Hemphill Jr. Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

A man has been charged with attempted murder after shooting another man in Baltimore in April, authorities say.

Calvin Hemphill Jr., 41, was arrested after shooting a 53-year-old man on the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. on April 17, 2022, according to the Baltimore Police Department. 

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Hemphill Jr. was charged with attempted first-degree murder. 

