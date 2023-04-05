700 Acres Burned In Historic Wildfire In Owings Mills: Here's What We Know

Over 700 acres have burned down after a massive wildfire through Owings Mills, authorities confirmed.

The fire started around 3 p.m., Tuesday, April 4 in the Soldier's Delight Natural Environment Area near the 5100 block of Deer Park Road.

Eight alarms were called in the fire, making it Baltimore County's largest fire event since the 1970s, according to Baltimore County Government officials.

At least 200 firefighters from around the region came to fight the fire, which rapidly spread through the area and caused 29 homes to be evacuated.

Firefighters used both ground and air attempts to put out the fire, eventually calling a helicopter to fly over to try to extinguish the flames and prevent it from restarting.

At its height, the flames reached hundreds of feet in the air, which was finally contained and under control by the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 5.

Typically, a Maryland brush fire is contained to a few acres, making this fire historical, officials say. The majority of the burn area is in Soldier's Delight, extending east to Church Road and Campitelli Court.

All residents who had to evacuate their homes were able to return by Wednesday. No serious injuries were reported, with one firefighter reporting minor injuries.

There is currently still ongoing activity at the scene.

