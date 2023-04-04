Eight-Alarm Fire Evacuates Dozens Of Homes Near Baltimore County Park (DEVELOPING)

A brush fire that broke out in a local park had risen to eight alarms Tuesday, April 4 in Baltimore County.

The fire erupted within Soldiers Delight Natural Environment Area around 3 p.m., according to Baltimore County Fire officials. A helicopter was preparing to drop water on the massive blaze as of 6:30 p.m., officials said.

Over 200 firefighters from around the region have been called to help battle the blaze as the fire continues to spread rapidly across the area around Deer Park Road and Berryman's Lane.

Officials say at least 29 homes have been evacuated as the fire spreads.

There have been no injuries reported in the fire, and there is a heavy smoke presence in the area.

Emergency crews are advising people to stay out of the area as they continue to battle the fire.

