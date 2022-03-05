35-Year-Old Man Shot In Midday West Baltimore Shooting: Police

A 35-year-old man was shot in western Baltimore, authorities said.

Police responded to the shooting in the 700 block of West Baltimore Street around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, Baltimore Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds nearby, police said.

Medics arrived at the location and transported the victim to an area hospital where his condition is unknown, say officials.

Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.