2 Charged In Ambush Shooting Of Baltimore Police Officer, Separate Killing

Two men have been charged in the ambush shooting of a Baltimore police officer and a separate killing early Thursday, authorities said Friday.

Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32, are being charged with attempted murder in Officer Keona Holley’s shooting and murder in the shooting death of Justin Johnson, 27, Baltimore police said.

The men apparently confessed to shooting Holley on the 4400 block of Pennington Avenue around 1:30 a.m. and killing Johnson two hours later on the 600 block of Lucia Avenue, according to police.

“These incidents are tragic reminders of the culture of violence that pervades Baltimore. Life is precious and sacred, but unfortunately, there are those who have no regard for it,” Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

“BPD is committed to the preservation of the lives of everyone in our city. We will always work to bring justice to all victims of violence.”

Investigators were able to find two guns possibly linked to the shootings. One of the weapons has been confirmed by ballistic tests to have been used in both cases, police said.

They also linked a vehicle of interest to the crimes, which led them to Knox and Shaw.

Holley remains on life-support at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, police said.

The two-year veteran of the force was shot while sitting in her patrol car on Pennington Avenue, and subsequently rushed to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Hours later, shots were fired on Lucia Avenue and Johnson was found dead at the scene, according to police.

Police believe the shootings are related, but there is still no clear answer as to how the gunmen knew Holly or Johnson.

Knox and Shaw are awaiting their preliminary hearing dates.

