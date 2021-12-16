$118,000 Reward Offered In Ambush Shooting Of Baltimore Police Officer

Maryland authorities are offering a $118,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the "ambush-style" shooting of a Baltimore police officer.

Keona Holley, a two-year veteran of the force, was shot while sitting in her patrol car early Thursday on the 4400 block of Pennington Avenue, Baltimore police said.

Officers were called to the scene around 1:35 a.m., after receiving a report of a patrol car that crashed.

Officers found Holley, who had been assigned to the Southern District, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

They rendered first aid and worked to get her to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where she is currently on life support, according to police.

“This was a cowardly, brazen act to walk up and open fire on a police officer who was doing what we asked that officer to do – to go out to protect and serve,” Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

“Our prayers are with the officer’s family. We are determined to find those responsible for this heinous crime and will not rest until we do.”

"She took on this job, she took on this responsibility. This has been a life-long goal of my sister to serve the Baltimore City Police Department," Holley's sister, Lawanda Sykes said at a Thursday evening news conference.

"My sister dedicated herself to this job -- she went in early, she stayed late, she spent countless hours away from her children to serve the community in the Southern District. I'm going to ask you, if you have an honest, decent, empathetic bone in your body that you speak up and say something. Come out and say something. The person who did this to my sister, you are a coward. She is stronger than you will ever be."

The state will match a $59,000 reward being offered, bringing the total to $118,000, Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Facebook.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.