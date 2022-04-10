1-Year-Old Baby Abducted In Baltimore Over The Weekend Still Missing

A baby boy in Baltimore has been abducted from his foster family by his mother, authorities say.

Raven Harris, 28, abducted Legend Parham, 1, from the custody of his foster parents in the 500 block of Laurens Street around 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, according to Baltimore police.

Harris fled with Parham in an unknown sedan and the two have not been seen since.

Baltimore homicide detectives need your help locating an abducted 1-year-old boy.

Anyone having seen , and or knowing the whereabouts of Raven Harris and Legend Parham is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or dial 911.

