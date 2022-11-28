Veteran WBTV Helicopter Pilot From Maryland Remembered For 'Humility, Love Of Flying'

Support has poured in for the family of ENG Pilot Chip Tayag, a Maryland native who was killed in a helicopter crash that could have cost even more lives if not for his heroics.

Tayag, a Maryland resident living in Timonium, who worked for the Total Traffic & Weather Network, was killed along with WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers after crashing in the Charlotte area on Tuesday, Nov. 22 in North Carolina.

According to officials, Tayag is being hailed as a hero after he “made diversionary moves away from (I-77, the site of the crash) to save lives.

"Because of his heroic acts, there were no further injuries or vehicles on the highway involved in the incident,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said following the fatal crash.

“To the family, I would like to express my deepest sympathy for the loss of your loved one,” one donor wrote on the fundraising page. “I was traveling on I-77 when the accident occurred and because of Mr. Tayag’s heroics, I am still here today.

“On behalf of the passengers in my vehicle and myself, we say thank you sir!,” he continued. “You and your family will be in our prayers.”

In response, a GoFundMe fundraising campaign was set up on behalf of Kerry Tayag that quickly outpaced its $15,000 goal, with more than triple that having been donated as of Monday, Nov. 28.

“Chip was an experienced helicopter pilot for over 20 years and had flown with WBTV for (five) years,” the GoFundMe organizer, Elizabeth Walker, said. “He had a deep love for his family, friends, and his Catholic faith. He was well-known for his humility, kindness, sense of humor, and his love of flying.”

Tayag is survived by his wife, step-children, parents, siblings, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

“Any blessing you can give for funeral expenses will be a great help and comfort to the family during this time of loss,” Walker continued.

Funeral services have been announced for Tayag, which will include visitation from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Palmetto Funeral Home at 2049 Carolina Place Drive in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

A funeral mass will be held the following day at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church at 7095 Waxhaw Highway in Lancaster, South Carolina.

Chip Tayag will be laid to rest in Towson, Maryland, which will be preceded by a funeral mass at Immaculate Conception Church, though information on those arrangements has not been announced.

Anyone who wants to donate to Chip Tayag’s GoFundMe campaign can do so here.

